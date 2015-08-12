Wheaties Serves Up The Real Breakfast Of Champions With Hefe-Wheaties Beer

After decades of cross-promotion involving famous athletes on the front of its cereal box, Wheaties–a food product whose ingredients list has long featured sugar, corn syrup, and of course cleaning agent trisodium phosphate–has successfully marketed itself as a health food. It’s the Breakfast of Champions, and if you want to achieve like Lou Gehrig (the first athlete to appear on the box), Michael Jordan (the athlete with the most Wheaties boxes to his name), or Mary Lou Retton (perhaps the most famous box in Wheaties history), you’d Better Eat Your Wheaties. But General Mills has opted to throw at least some of that “health food” image out the window with the introduction of Hefe-Wheaties, a craft beer from the brand.