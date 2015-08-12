The First Trailer For “The Hateful Eight” Is a Total Tornado of Tarantino

It may be called The Hateful Eight, but judging by the first trailer, Tarantino fans are going to love it and see it at least eight times.

Although the project was once doomed after the script leaked, Tarantino resurrected it last summer and has proceeded with stylish excess as per usual, on track for a release this Christmas.

Of course, the first face we see in the trailer belongs to mainstay and resident-BMF Samuel L. Jackson, as he traverses a snowy mountain bank. Soon, Jackson is sharing an old-timey carriage ride with Kurt Russell’s bounty hunter, The Hangman, and his prisoner, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Jackson and Russell are joined by other Tarantino returnees like Tim Roth and Michael Madsen, who give this trailer a feeling of homecoming–along with newcomers to the fold like Walton Goggins, Bruce Dern, and Channing Tatum.

Other elements of Tarantinodom that fans will salivate over are the Western-wear from Django Unchained, the gun aimed under a table a la Inglourious Basterds, the snowy carnage of Kill Bill: Volume 1’s denouement, and the general violent overtones of pretty much all his work. It’s all depicted here in the widest of the widescreen–70mm (a/k/a ultra Panavision 70)–to show off the story of a crowded group of possibly unrelated stagecoach passengers in Wyoming forced by a blizzard to spend some extra time together.

Co.Create predicts that by the end of the movie, there will only be a hateful three or fewer left alive.