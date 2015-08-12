No More “Girls’ Building Sets”: Target To Phase Out Gender-Based Signage

To the girls of the world who love Lego and the boys who love Frozen: Target is now a friendlier place to shop. The Minnesota-based retailer announced last week, in response to ongoing social media complaints, that it would eliminate gendered signage in sections devoted to toys, home, and entertainment.

“We know that shopping preferences and needs change,” the company wrote in a statement. In some departments, “suggesting products by gender is unnecessary.”

Going forward, sections like bedding will simply be labeled “kids.” In toy aisles, there will no longer be gender-specific wall colors or signs, but instead wood-grain wallpaper, according to The L.A. Times.

One sign in particular sparked parental ire on Twitter last year; it delineated between “building sets” and “girls’ building sets.” More than 3,000 supporters signed a Change.org petition, launched by a Wisconsin parent, demanding that Target “remove gender coding (pink and blue) walls from toy aisles.” Similar petitions have taken aim at retailers like Walmart and Toys “R” Us.

The move is consistent with the decision-making style of new Target CEO Brian Cornell, who has been in the job for a year. The first outsider to lead the company, he has demonstrated a willingness to break with the past, closing struggling stores in Canada and seeking new partnerships and retail models. Last November, he asked Story, a Manhattan concept store, to develop a holiday theme featuring Target products–in just two months.

This Christmas, the aisles at Target will surely look different.

[via: BuzzFeed]