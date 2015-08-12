Periscope Users Watch 40 Years’ Worth Of Video Per Day

Periscope has released its first company report since launching in March, and the numbers are impressive: The streaming video service boasts more than 10 million accounts, and says its users watch the equivalent of 40 years’ worth of video every day. Back in April, Twitter shared that Periscope had reached 1 million users just 10 days after launch.

“Success for Periscope over time means increasing the time watched,” cofounder and CEO Kayvon Beykpour said in a Periscope stream announcing the numbers. Broadcasters and audiences, he said, were taken into account with the time-watched metric, since both parties want to know how much time people are spending on the platform.

“We want Periscopers to know and feel that they’re contributing to a growing ecosystem,” the company wrote in a blog post on Medium. “And we want people to know that the Periscope team is measuring itself in a way that aligns with the value that the community gets from Periscope.”

The service had nearly 2 million daily viewers as of July 29. In a dig at other video services, Periscope wrote that it does not focus solely on increasing its monthly viewers because the company would then “be incentivized to invest in a host of conventional growth hacks, viral mechanics, and marketing to drive up downloads.“

During his live stream, Beykpour said Periscope was working on a fast-forward feature for replays, as well as “thoughtful” search functionality.