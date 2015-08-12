Get Your Daily “Star Wars VII” Hype Fix With These Excellent New Set Photos

Up until now, the Star Wars: Episode VII hype has been very measured and very controlled: Two trailers, released with great fanfare and excitement, a Vanity Fair photo shoot, and a behind-the-scenes featurette released at Comic-Con has basically been it. But now, with the summer tentpole blockbuster season all but behind us, Episode VII has a clear lane to take over all of your moviegoing enthusiasm. That means releasing six and a half seconds of new footage to Korean television–and releasing a series of new photos to Entertainment Weekly that give us previously unseen glimpses of the world of The Force Awakens.

The new photos give us our clearest glimpse yet of some of the new characters, including Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, Domhnall Gleeson’s General Hux, Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma, fan-favorite Droid BB-8, and more. The focus is largely on the Dark Side here–Driver, Gleeson, and Christie all play villains–but we also get a chance to check out old friends like R2-D2 and C-3PO, and another shot of Oscar Isaacs in his dashing Rebel flight suit. The more we see of The Force Awakens, the more we see something that looks like the Star Wars the world has spent 30-plus years waiting for, and that alone makes these photos something to breathlessly anticipate as you plan your winter moviegoing.