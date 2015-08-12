After Twitter Freakout, Tinder Says It “Overreacted” To Vanity Fair Article

Remember Alexis Neiers, the moneyed Valley girl who was complicit with the high-profile burglaries committed by the Bling Ring ? Tinder sure does.

In a tamer, but no less hilarious, version of the infamous voicemails Neiers left for journalist Nancy Jo Sales following her Vanity Fair exposé on the Bling Ring, the dating app took to Twitter to take down Sales’s latest piece in the magazine: a story titled Tinder and the Dawn of the “Dating Apocalypse” detailing, in part, Tinder’s effect on hookup culture and the dating scene.

Tinder was not amused by the article. When Sales tweeted a survey on Tuesday that claimed 30% of Tinder users are married, the app’s official Twitter account launched a mighty tweetstorm.

Tinder helps people find true love, guys!

Tinder also wants you to know it even has an enthusiastic fan base in North Korea, where stringent web censorship abounds:

A Tinder spokesperson told Wired that, including China and North Korea, the app has users across 196 countries. The company also apologized for its embarrassing tweets in a statement to Wired, saying it “overreacted” after reading an article that didn’t fawn over its app:

We have a passionate team that truly believes in Tinder. While reading a recent Vanity Fair article about today’s dating culture, we were saddened to see that the article didn’t touch upon the positive experiences that the majority of our users encounter daily. Our intention was to highlight the many statistics and amazing stories that are sometimes left unpublished, and, in doing so, we overreacted.

The Twitter rant runs for about 30 (sub)tweets. Here’s some more shade and self-righteous whining, for good measure: