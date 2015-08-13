This Inflatable Space Elevator Could House Hotels and Airports High In The Sky

Thoth is a Canadian company that makes miniaturized, lightweight gadgets to be taken into space, and now it has just patented an insane, sci-fi technology that could make getting them into orbit a whole lot easier.

The “design,” which is really little more than a “what if?” idea typical of patents, specifies a shaft made up of inflatable segments and cars that run up and down the inside or the outside of the tube using wheels or an electromagnetic drive. It’s a space elevator. But aside from the modular, inflatable construction, the other innovation here is that this elevator doesn’t use a cable.

And that’s a good thing too, as it would extend 12 miles up into space. Imagine the damage a 12-mile-long cable could do if it snapped.

“Astronauts would ascend to 20 kilometers [12 miles] by electrical elevator,” says inventor Brendan Quine. “From the top of the tower, space planes will launch in a single stage to orbit, returning to the top of the tower for refueling and reflight.”

The hardest part of getting into space isn’t going up–that’s relatively easy, and cheap in terms of fuel. The hard part is staying there, which involves accelerating the rocket until it is going fast enough not to drop back again. If you want to get into orbit around the Earth, you need to hit about 25,000 mph to do it. Think of firing a bullet from a gun. Fire it straight up and it goes pretty far. But if you want it to keep going around the Earth, you have to shoot it fast enough that it never falls back down.

Thought of another way, the bullet (or satellite, or whatever you launch) is constantly being pulled back down by gravity (i.e. falling), but it is going so fast it keeps missing the Earth.

A space elevator solves the problem because to top part is already moving at the same speed as a geostationary satellite, which orbits above a fixed spot on Earth by proportionally matching its speed to the ground below (only way faster, as the satellite is moving in a much bigger circle). Thoth’s proposed elevator is only 12 miles high, though, not nearly high enough for orbit–low Earth orbit starts at 125 miles, and geostationary orbit is 22,000 miles up. The patent does say that the elevator could be scaled to reach 200km, but that’s a little like saying that your bank balance could be scaled to reach $1 billion–it’s technically true, but the execution may prove tricky