“Blunt Talk” Creator Jonathan Ames On The Art Of The Trainwreck

There’s nothing like a boozy speech from Hamlet to suggest a person has some issues. Unless it’s a boozy Hamlet-speech delivered atop a Jaguar, surrounded by gun-toting police, after being pursued for hiring a transgender call girl.

Blunt Talk—which premieres August 22 on Starz, pre-certified with a two-season, 20-episode commitment—follows Sir Patrick Stewart as British newsman Walter Blunt. The aptly named character works on a failing American cable news show where he’s determined to impart his wisdom to clueless viewers, while trying to get his own misguided alcohol-drenched life in order. All the while he’s dogged by a chemtrail of ex-wives, a dysfunctional production crew of enablers, and a psychiatrist loonier than his patients.

Sir Patrick Stewart (as Walter Blunt), Richard Lewis (as Dr. Weiss)

The mind behind this madness is Jonathan Ames, a New York novelist who became a showrunner with HBO’s Bored to Death. Blunt Talk continues Ames’s knack for comic misadventures of the well intentioned, but seriously misguided variety.

Jonathan Ames Photo: Matt Sayles , Invision for STARZ Entertainment, AP Images

Here Ames, Blunt Talk’s creator and showrunner, talks to Co.Create about creating loveable characters hell-bent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

“There’s a David Mamet quote about when writing a scene, ‘start late, end early.’ Get us into the middle of the stuff right away. Begin deeper into the scene, so we’re not wasting time with what people in the film business call ‘shoe leather.’ Also, Philip Roth has a quote that every story is about a character in a predicament. So right away, I put Walter Blunt in a predicament: his show’s not doing well, he’s still mourning a divorce, so we see him as he’s fallen. So the season becomes about his rising out of the ashes of his own self- destruction. The arc of the season for him is to resurrect himself.

Ian Foster used to talk about whenever he began a novel, there was a place he had to get to. Every episode, I try to have an interesting visual that we aim towards. Episode 1 was Walter on the Jaguar. Episode 2 are the Busby Berkeley scenes.”

Moby (as Moby), Goldan Brooks (as Vivian), Sir Patrick Stewart (as Walter Blunt)

“I love these people and I want the audience to love them. They’re human beings, their hearts are in the right place. We all make bad choices at times, and we’re all confused, so these are realistic portraits of people who want to be kind to each other. But they’re also confused and they make mistakes. So that makes them sympathetic.