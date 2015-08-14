Colin Quinn And The Business Of Comedy

Colin Quinn is having a busy year, to say the least. The comedian, long beloved of a certain generation of Saturday Night Live fans, has lately been popping up in every genre.

Where to start? There’s his webseries, Cop Show, in which he plays an actor on a—well, you can guess. There’s his foray into publishing, The Coloring Book, which has nothing to do with coloring, but is cheekily subtitled: “A Comedian Solves Race Relations in America.” There’s his star turn as Amy Schumer’s philandering dad in Trainwreck. And finally, there’s The New York Story, Quinn’s stand-up show, which is directed by Jerry Seinfeld and has been playing to sold-out crowds in New York’s Cherry Lane Theater. (Even this list is not exhaustive of Quinn news: An older comedy special of his, Unconstitutional, goes online this weekend via Comedy Dynamics.)

Fast Company caught up with the native New Yorker to learn more about creating a room that’s just tough enough, the admirable efficiency of Jerry Seinfeld, and how he feels most at home when he’s “pedantic and rambling.”

Fast Company: The New York Story draws in part from The Coloring Book, which contains a lot of racial humor. How are audiences responding to a topic that’s so sensitive right now?

I feel like people want to talk about this thing. But it’s not something that people love hearing about. People are very solemn about race right now. That’s how it is. But I don’t care. I do what I do. What are you gonna do? On the one hand, you’re trying to talk to an audience. On the other hand, you can’t try to cultivate an audience, in my opinion. It’s never gonna be the kind of thing that’s completely comfortable.

What’s your ultimate aim with your material on race?

It’s just to say what I feel like saying. That’s the beauty of comedy. If you can make people laugh, you get to say whatever you want. I don’t know why no one talks about this thing, except in the most vague, generic, positive way. We talk about surface, superficial things. But the show’s not that deep either. It discusses ethnicity when I was growing up, but it’s not like I’ve nailed it.