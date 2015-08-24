Five Ways To Read Someone’s Mind

While telepathy sounds like a superpower, reading someone’s mind is actually a skill that can be learned. From anticipating the needs of a client to knowing how to approach your boss, developing an inner intuition about what others value can help you get ahead.

“Perceptive people are always more successful in life and in work,” says Loren Miner, COO of the recruitment firm Decision Toolbox. “Top performers aren’t always the smartest people; they’re the ones who connect with others and have a higher EQ [emotional quotient].”

People send signals about their thoughts all the time, says Miner, but it can take practice to tune in. “When the messages you receive say that the person isn’t on the same page, these are clues that are telling you to step back and redirect,” she says. “It’s time to change the conversation or change your approach.”

Loren says there are five ways you can read someone’s mind–or at least take an educated guess–and build better business relationships:

Understanding someone’s generation can give insight about how he or she thinks. It’s a lens through which they view life, says Miner.

“Generational differences are fascinating,” she says. “Millennials often hide behind computers and speak their mind through Twitter and blogs. They don’t place value in face-to-face communication. Boomers, on the other hand, like to talk to someone in person.”

Miner says understanding someone’s generation will help you know the best way to approach them to develop a relationship. “If we’re closing a deal with a millennial, we know there is no need to fly out and schedule a roundtable,” she says. “They prefer a presentation via the Internet. For boomers, we spend the money and go out.”