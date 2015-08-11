Instagram Is The Social Network Of Choice For Musicians

According to a new report, the number of followers musicians have on Instagram is growing at a staggering rate. Pandora-owned Next Big Sound released a new paper on Tuesday that says musicians accumulated 283 million new followers in May this year, up from 51 million last June.

“It’s like we all caught the Instagram bug,” the music analytics firm writes in its report. “This past May, Next Big Sound tracked more than 280 million new followers for artists, close to 6x the activity we were seeing less than a year ago–a multiple that speaks to the skyrocketing popularity of Instagram as a means for interacting with fans.”

Next Big Sound adds that, as of August 2015, the top three musicians on Instagram with the largest following are Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé.

Additionally, the company’s report indicates massive growth in the online music industry. While the company notably did not include Apple Music or Beats in its metrics, it recorded more than a trillion plays in the first half of 2015 tallied across YouTube, Vevo, Vimeo, Spotify, Rdio, SoundCloud, and Pandora. As a point of comparison, that number is significantly higher than the total plays logged for all of 2014.