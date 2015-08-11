Gwyneth Paltrow Wants To Help You End Your Tragic Addiction To Takeout

While most people know Gwyneth Paltrow through her acting career, it’s her lifestyle brand Goop that has been taking up most of her time lately—she recently told Fast Company that she considers Goop her main business , and is undertaking a major effort to scale up .

One of the most popular (and sometimes mocked) aspects of Paltrow’s efforts is her commitment to ultra-healthy, high-quality cooking–she’s an investor in a new health food line, and has already written several cookbooks that position optimal eating as something as easy as putting your hair in a topknot. And now a new one is on its way: It’s All Easy: Healthy, Delicious Weeknight Meals in under 30 Minutes will hit shelves in April next year.

The book’s 125 recipes will reportedly be primarily gluten free, have little or no sugar, and be low in fat, yet somehow include pizza, pasta, and chocolate. The recipes allegedly “can be pulled together in the time it would take to call for takeout,” and the book offers tips for creating next-day lunches out of leftovers.

But it’s not out for eight months, so for now you’ll have to stick to Seamless.

[via: Eater]