Live In A Beer Ad, Literally, By Booking One Of These Leinenkugel-Branded Airbnbs In Austin And Brooklyn

There are ups and downs associated with Airbnb: Affordable and unique accommodations anywhere in the world go in the “plus” column, while the list of minuses has spawned a cottage industry of complainers . And depending on your perspective, the new Leinenkugel Brewing Company-branded listings available for rent in Austin and Brooklyn could fit into either category.

The properties are in desirable parts of town–the Brooklyn “Leinie Lodge” is in Greenpoint, while the Austin property is in ultra-hot East Austin–and both of them are the ultimate frat-house style accommodation: they’re fully decked out with Leinenkugel-branded bean-bag toss games, bar signs, canoe paddles, wooden lawn chairs, cushions, and more. Not to mention the stocked fridges full of free beer. Of course, “free” is a relative term, when talking about properties that cost in the $400 range (the Austin location is $375, while Brooklyn’s starts at $449)–still, if taking a vacation that is literally inside a beer ad appeals to you, is any price really too high?