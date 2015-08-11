This NSFW “Mad Max” Fan Film Is Nearly As Gruesome And Weird As The Real Thing

The Mad Max renaissance has been one of the more delightful facets of pop culture in 2015. Not only did Mad Max: Fury Road turn out to be one of the year’s best action blockbusters (and the inspiration for any number of memes ), but the forthcoming Mad Max video game looks to be one of the year’s most exciting adventures. (The recently announced Fury Road sequel, meanwhile, means that the franchise is also included in the national pastime of “anticipating the next thing more than enjoying the current one.)

Corridor Digital, the YouTube production team behind unsanctioned mashups like “Superman With A GoPro” and the live-action recreation of video game kill scenes “Art of the Instakill,” adds “subject of a stylish, on-brand fan-made short film” to Max’s resume. The four-minute project, “Mad Max: Roadkill BBQ,” is less unsanctioned than some of the team’s previous efforts–WB Games sponsored the short film, tying it to the Mad Max game due September 1. Directed by Mike Diva, “Roadkill BBQ” is basically what the title suggests: The Mad Max setting of bearded dudes, jacked up cars, and dusty roads, a whole lot of gory splatter, and a smattering of cannibalism. Additionally, the making-of video for the short gives some insight into the mostly wordless film’s creation, which looks authentic–and is maybe even grosser than the real thing.

Watch the making-of video below: