A Definitive Rundown Of Fictional Beers

You’ve drank your way through the beers of the world, you lush, you. That wasn’t good enough for Brooklyn’s Pop Chart Labs, though. On the heels of their Ultimate Beer Infographic , Pop Chart wants you to drink your way through the multiverse of fictional beers, from the Simpsons‘ Duff to the Lord of the Rings‘s Ent-draught.

Pop Chart Lab’s Fantastical Fictive Beers chart features 71 fictional beers from literature, television, film, video games, and even radio. On display are bottles of Grand Theft Auto’s Logger Beer, cans of Married… With Children‘s Girlie Girl Beer, a 40 of Saturday Night Live’s Cold Cock Malt Liquor, and even a pint of the radio comedy group Firesign Theater’s famous house draft, Bear Whiz Beer.

Like all of Pop Chart’s posters, the Fantastical Fictive Beers chart is printed on 100 lb. archival stock and pressed on an offset lithographic press with vegetable-based inks straight from their facility in Flatlands, Brooklyn. It can be purchased online for $30.