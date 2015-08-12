IBM’s Watson Can Now Help You Kick Ass In Fantasy Football

Looking for a little competitive edge in your fantasy football league this year? How about a little help from IBM’s Watson?

Today, IBM announced it has teamed up with Edge Up Sports, a company that provides analysis for hard-core fantasy sports players, on an app that could help you dominate your league.

Watson is best known as the computer system that autonomously vanquished the world’s best Jeopardy players during a highly publicized competition in 2011. In the years since then, IBM has applied the system to a wide range of computing problems in industries like health care, banking, retail, and education. The system is based on Watson’s ability to understand natural language queries and analyze huge data sets.

In recent weeks, IBM has rolled out new Watson tools that could help you see, help city residents get better services, and even moderate the tone of your writing.

According to Big Blue, there are more than 33 million regular fantasy football players, many of whom devote hours every week for months during the NFL’s season studying the performances of the players on their teams.

Thanks to Watson’s integration with the Edge Up Sports app, IBM said, fantasy football players will now be able to dig deeper into the minutiae of the sport and find hidden nuggets of information that should help them outperform their rivals, and save a lot of time in the process.

Edge Up has developed tools that track things like NFL players’ Twitter activity, coaching statistics, and articles by leading football writers, all of which could add more arrows to fantasy players’ quivers. By adding Watson to the equation, IBM wrote in a release, the Edge Up app “will access and analyze ever-growing volumes and sources of football and player-related data to generate evidence-based recommendations.”