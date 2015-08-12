New Glassdoor Survey Suggests “It’s Who You Know” Is Only Slightly True For Job Seekers

No matter what stage of the career arc you’re on, you’ve likely heard the adage, “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know” applied to a job search. Turns out, that’s only a little bit true according to a new report from Glassdoor.

Until now, there hasn’t been a way to quantify how important personal connections are in the hiring process as compared to other channels. But that hasn’t stopped businesses from capitalizing on them. Connections are the currency of LinkedIn, providing a platform for its 364 million members to leap from one job to another by reaching out to a fellow member who can open the door to a new opportunity. We also know that the promise of getting a referral spawned a series of new businesses, lured by the potential of making even more meaningful connections. Among them: networking applications like Work4 that aim to do the same on Facebook, and Shapr that intends to whittle down the massive crowd into a meaningful set of professional matches.

However, the latest report from Glassdoor offers a statistical glimpse behind the hiring curtain by calculating the impact that different job interview sources have on making a successful job match.

To find this, Glassdoor analyzed more than 440,000 job interview reviews drawn from those posted on its platform since 2009.

Among the key findings of the report was that getting a referral from a current employee helps, but only slightly: Interviews sourced from employee referrals boost the chances of a successful hire by 2.6% to 6.6% compared to all other hiring channels, Glassdoor found. But despite being an effective hiring tool, referrals are underutilized. Only 10% of job candidates reported employee referral as their interview source.

Exactly how are people landing these interviews?

Glassdoor’s report breaks out the most common hiring channels: