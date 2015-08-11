The Improved “Bookerly” Font Is Now Available For Most Kindles

If you use an e-paper Kindle, good news. The “Bookerly” update–which includes an improved layout engine and a new default font–is finally starting to hit the majority of devices.

Typography on the Kindle has always sort of sucked, with fonts that seemed chosen higgledy-piggledy and a layout engine that was obsessed with fully justified text. Bookerly–which you can read more about here–changes all that. Not only does it introduce a highly readable new font designed for the Kindle from scratch, but it finally solves the Kindle’s typesetting problems with an all-new layout engine that introduces better text justification, kerning, drop caps, image positioning, and more.

Up until now, though, these advances have only been available on Amazon’s iOS and Android apps, or the 2015 Kindle Paperwhite. Thankfully, though, the update is now starting to hit older e-paper Kindles, such as the Kindle Voyage, Kindle Touch, Kindle 7th gen, and older versions of the Paperwhite.

Speaking from experience, the Bookerly update is a huge improvement over the stock Kindle reading experience. It may still take a bit for the the software update to actually hit your Kindle, but if you just can’t wait, you can always manually update your Kindle using your computer by downloading the latest version of the Kindle software directly from Amazon. In this case, I’d say it’s worth it.

To read more about how the new Bookerly update improves the Kindle reading experience, read our previous story about it here.