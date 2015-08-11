Watch A 4-Minute Supercut Of Your Favorite Comics Shutting Down Hecklers

If a disgruntled viewer is dissatisfied with a movie, he or she can yell stuff at the screen and the movie will keep on playing. If that same irked audience member tries yelling at a stand-up comic, though, the comic will probably yell back. And unlike theater actors or flautists or any other performer of highly interruptible live entertainment, the stand-ups are almost supernaturally suited to this task.

This special talent in tormenting the tormenters is why watching a four-minute video of stand-ups manhandling hecklers is funnier than your average four minutes of stand-up in general.

Assembled by the video team at Digg, the supercut “Famous Comedians Dealing With Hecklers” shows some of the most popular comics ever flinging razor-sharp barbs at those who dare to disrupt their performance. The old guard is represented in the form of Richard Pryor and George Carlin, Sam Kinison and Jerry Seinfeld bring up the ’80s, and Mitch Hedberg serves as a bridge to Louis CK, Amy Schumer, Hannibal Buress, and other hot comics of today. It’s fair warning for anyone who plans on attending a comedy show: Stay on the comic’s good side. They will not lose.