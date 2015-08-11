China Has Already Blocked The Website For Alphabet, Google’s New Parent Company

Well, that was fast: Less than a day after Google revealed its newly created parent company, Alphabet , its website has been barred in China .

The Alphabet website is still bare-bones, featuring little more than a note from former Google CEO Larry Page explaining the change and a link to Google’s investor relations page. But China’s notorious firewall has already gobbled it up, despite extensive coverage of the company’s unveiling in Chinese media, including the Communist Party’s official newspaper, People’s Daily.

On Monday, Page made a surprise announcement in a blog post. To better streamline Google’s projects–many of which now stray far from its core product–Page said he and cofounder Sergey Brin were starting a new company, called Alphabet, which would act as an umbrella under which Google and its other initiatives would fall.

“This newer Google is a bit slimmed down, with the companies that are pretty far afield of our main Internet products contained in Alphabet instead,” Page wrote in his post.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s former SVP of products, is taking over as the company’s CEO, as Page and Brin will now be at the helm of Alphabet.