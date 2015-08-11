Amazon Prime Goes Straight For Your Cockles With A Tale Of An Adorable Injured Dog

Amazon has released a new online and TV spot for its Prime next-day delivery service featuring the heartwarming tale of a dog with an injured leg.

The 60-second spot, created by London-based agency Joint, shows a Maltese puppy with one hind leg in a cast missing out on all the fun in the park during a walk with its owner. Set to the track Wand’rin’ Star by Lee Marvin, from the 1969 movie, Paint Your Wagon, the little ball of white fluff limps along sadly while other dogs whizz about, playing with balls and chasing frisbies. But, fear not, his owner comes to the rescue by making a next-day delivery order on Amazon Prime. Their visit to the park the following day is much chirpier.

The touching new spot follows on from Amazon’s first ad for Prime next-day delivery, released at the end of last month, which was also a bit of an emotional roller coaster. It told the story of a little boy struggling to fit in at a new kindergarten and whose father intervenes by ordering next-day delivery on a Superman outfit.

The ads carry the strapline “Millions of ways to save the day delivered in one day” and the new spot breaks on U.K. TV today.