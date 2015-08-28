A Look Inside The Spectacular Interactive Outdoor Art of Burning Man

He came for the party, but stuck around for the art.

For 16 years (1998—2014), London-based Canadian photographer NK Guy made the great pilgrimage west to Burning Man—an end-of-summer experimental community of 70,000 that springs up for a week in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. (This year’s festival, themed Carnival of Mirrors, runs August 30—Sept 7.) His goal: chronicling the spectacular interactive outdoor art dotting its vast dusty expanse, known as the playa.

The result of those trips are in the newly published coffee table book, The Art of Burning Man, from art publisher Taschen.

Some of these works are standing structures that people can climb; others are dynamic “mutant vehicles” that jaunt across the desert. Many incorporate stunning feats of engineering, electronics, and pyrotechnics, while still more require human interaction to function. They amaze, educate, or make you think. And at the end, many are burned, some find permanent homes off-playa, while others make return visits.

“Nothing else on the planet approaches the event’s scale, visual ambition, and emphasis on personal discovery and community experience,” says Guy. “It’s become the greatest show of interactive, site-specific, and temporary art on the planet, albeit paradoxically ephemeral. It’s a key aspect of Burning Man, and separates it from your typical summer festival.”

Guy initially snapped photos of the artwork during his first burn, in 1998, to share with friends, but realized the potential for a grander presentation after coming across Wired‘s coffee table book Burning Man the following year.

“I started getting serious about creating a visual record of the work, and for the past 11 years or so I’ve had the sole goal of making a book. Sixteen years and 65,000 photos later, here it is,” he says.