Lexus Hoverboard Brings Us One Step Closer To Back To The Future

It took well over a year of careful planning and experimentation, but Lexus successfully tested its hoverboard in Spain, and launched an even more successful video of it in action. Before you get ready to slip on your self-tying Nikes and hop on your own hoverboard to live out your childhood fantasies of Marty McFly in Back to the Future II, be aware of some caveats. Lexus’s hoverboard works by using superconducting magnets chilled by liquid nitrogen and can only run over a specially designed track, which was integrated into a custom skate park built for the hoverboard. Yes, it’s a publicity stunt, but also a commendable scientific achievement, and who knows where Lexus’ experiments may lead one day.