Pingbell Is A Smart Bike Bell Designed For The Chronically Forgetful

In some cities, bike racks are as crowded as suburban parking garages. While you can remotely set off a car’s horn to easily find its location, it’s a little more challenging to I.D. a bike in a sea of similar-looking cycles. The designers at the Amsterdam firm FROLIC Studio have tackled the challenge with the app-controlled Pingbell .

The unassuming gadget looks virtually identical to its standard-issue counterparts, but it connects to your phone by Bluetooth to let you know its location. When you park and lock up, it automatically syncs to your phone and notes your bike’s location. When you come back, you can see where it is on a map or trigger the bell to alert you to its exact spot (assuming no one has walked off with the accessory). The product, which was the brainchild of a 24-hour design project, launches on Kickstarter September 1.