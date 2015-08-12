World War Tech: “Ghost Fleet” Puts Silicon Valley On The Frontline

When August Cole and Peter W. Singer jumped on the phone with me, they were doing promotion for their technothriller Ghost Fleet. A well-received Tom Clancy-esque tale of a 2030 war between China and the United States, it boasts back-cover blurbs from Game of Thrones executive producer D.B. Weiss and Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson, and has been making its way around Hollywood screenwriters’ inboxes. But a few days after our talk, Singer was headed to an unusual destination for a fiction writer: Washington D.C., to give a briefing to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , Gen. Martin Dempsey.

Ghost Fleet tells the story of a Chinese invasion of Hawaii and of devastating attacks on America’s infrastructure, with liberal doses of space warfare, drug-like nootropic implants and pills, and omnipresent virtual reality. Among the book’s future hah-hah-but-not-really touches (The Oakland A’s rebrand as the Palo Alto @’s; resistance fighters in Hawaii use GoPro-like cameras to record attacks) is a larger story the rookie novelists hope to tell: That the United States’ next global war will be fought largely on the home front… and stranger that we can ever imagine.

While this is the first novel either Singer or Cole has written, both come from a long background in the area. Cole is a former defense reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Singer is a strategist at the New America Foundation who wrote a popular nonfiction book on future warfare called Wired for War and consults for video games and television shows.

For the duo, a fiction book is a way to put forward their ideas about the future of war to a larger audience.

“There’s a plot, its a fictional story, but the book explores how certain technologies under development right now will likely be used in the real world, regardless of the plot coming true or not,” Singer told me. “ Take the controversy over killer robots and AI, for instance. Many of the most prominent figures in Silicon Valley recently signed a letter on it. Ghost Fleet is a novel, but it documents at least 21 different use cases of these technologies that are being worked on by the military right now.”

A large number of these use cases read like science fiction. Both sides employ Google Glass-like augmented reality glasses. American corporate computer systems are systematically hacked so they can be shut down by outside parties when the time comes. Brain-computer interfaces are used for purposes of interrogation, and lobster-like robots are used by Navy SEALS to assist American partisans who call themselves the “North Shore Mujahideen.”

In at least one of these cases, the science fiction is real. The lobster robot in the story, called “Butter,” is based on a number of projects including a proof-of-concept lobster-shaped robot called “Cheesecake” that was developed by Northeastern University for DARPA.