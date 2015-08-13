3 Things Effective Leaders Know About Being Likable

Many leaders already know that commanding the respect of their team members can be a tricky business. If they’re either too feared on one hand or too well liked on the other, they risk losing their effectiveness.

One reason why striking that balance is so hard is because it cuts against the social etiquette we’ve learned since childhood. In order to connect with people, we’re taught to try to be liked. Doing anything to compromise our likability can feel uncomfortable, especially at work: If no one likes to work with us, we worry, how can we possibly get anything done?

But the truth is it isn’t a zero-sum game. Especially for leaders, likability has its limits. That , but it does mean asserting yourself in ways you might not consider polite at a cocktail party–and doing it strategically. Here are three things effective leaders understand about towing the line between being liked and being respected.

NPR’s This American Life once did an experiment to see whether a waitress who was especially friendly to customers earned more tips than a waitress who acted more aloof. The results were surprising.

Not only did the waitress who smiled and was more engaging typically not get higher tips, on average she actually earned slightly less. Does being nice actually pay off less than we think?

A similar phenomenon can occur in the workplace, but it isn’t as simple as choosing to be either cheerful or chilly. After all, it isn’t as though powerful people don’t smile at all. They only smile when it’s right for the situation. When they do, it’s sincere, not something they do in order to project a certain image–which people can usually see through anyway.