Snapchat’s New Update Will Help Conserve Your Data

Max out your data plan too often? Snapchat has a fix for you: The messaging app has unveiled a travel mode option that will only load Snaps, Stories, and Discovery content when users tap on them instead of automatically doing so. The update is aimed at customers with limited data plans, as well as people who are traveling to foreign countries.

According to TechCrunch, the move is part of a larger strategy by Snapchat to target the global market. The new feature was rolled out Monday in Snapchat’s latest app update.

The company has experimented with several tweaks to its app recently, like adding tap functionality to Snaps so users don’t have to hold down a finger for the entirely of a Story.

[via TechCrunch]