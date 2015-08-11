Running Lean With Ryder

For nearly 80 years, Ryder has worked behind the scenes applying their technology and expertise to help hundreds of companies optimize operations, improve customer service, and increase profitability.

In a Q&A with Fast Co. Works, appearing in the September issue of Fast Company, CEO Robert Sanchez elaborates on Ryder’s mantra of “Ever Better.”

“If you go back to the earliest days, when Jim Ryder founded the company—in the midst of the Depression—the one constant is that we’re in the problem-solving business,” said Sanchez. “Jim Ryder’s mantra was continuous improvement: ‘How do I make the process better?’”

Making the process better is what Ryder does. And don’t just take our word for it. See below to let the numbers speak for themselves and click here to read the Q&A with Robert Sanchez in full: