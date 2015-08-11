Your Grandma Goes The Full Hipster In A New Handbag Brand Campaign

The pent up energy and enthusiasm for the style wisdom of an older generation was clear and present for all to see earlier this year when Joan Didion was revealed as a new Céline model . People were thrilled to not only see the impossibly cool legendary writer in an ad, but also happy a fashion ad wasn’t celebrating yet another 20-something waif duckfacing the camera.

New online vintage handbag retailer Ethel+Frank feels the same way. Launched by ad copywriter Kelly Diaz, the brand loves old ladies “because they give zero fucks. About us and the Internet and showing their tatas at the gym … so yes, we love vintage bags just as much as the next shop, but what we love more is giving props to the ladies who first owned them. May their closets swagger and inspire us all to give less fucks.”

The spots, directed by Michael Immerman, feature tunes and style you’d expect to see for any brand training their sights on a hipster audience, except this time the models are in your grandma’s demographic. That small, aging difference turns what might be an insufferable onslaught of “cool” into something charming and actually cool.

[via Adweek]