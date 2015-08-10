Lose Your Nerd Mind With A Few Seconds Of New “Star Wars: Episode VII” Footage In This Korean Ad

Every glimpse of new Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens footage generates overwhelming enthusiasm. When the first teaser was released last fall, people actually went to movie theaters just to watch 90 seconds of footage from the movie. The second teaser dropped at the fan event in the spring, shattering all YouTube records for the most-watched trailer ever released on the Internet.

You don’t have to go a theater or a fan event to watch the most recent glimpse of the movie, but it also only contains a few brief seconds of yet unseen footage. A South Korean television commercial for the film contains a whopping six and a half seconds of new material, and it’s on YouTube now.

Six and a half seconds isn’t much, but it’s the quality that counts. The first teaser promised a Star Wars that looked like Star Wars, while the second one offered a peek at the plot, with a Luke Skywalker monologue about the Force. The new footage, meanwhile, tells us a bit more about the world of Star Wars as it exists in The Force Awakens. It opens with a sweeping, broad-angle shot of the assembled forces of The Empire, brings TIE Fighters to the fore, and shows that not all the Star Destroyers are crashed on the ground of desert planets. It may brief, but insofar as it expands our ideas of what Star Wars: Episode VII might look like, those are six and a half big seconds.