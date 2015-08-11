The Traditional White Wedding Chapel Gets A Little (Rainbow) Color

When the Japanese studio Kubo Tsushima Architects was commissioned to renovate a wedding chapel in Tokyo’s Ebisu district, it was tasked with bringing natural light into the former annex to a members-only salon. It stripped the building of its gothic steel panels, installed accordion-like fiber and cement plates along the walls and painted each window sill a color in the rainbow. The result makes the oval-shaped room look as though it has a glowing, multicolored aura.

The studio installed vertical fins made from fiber and cement board along the window sills so that the multicolored light can only be seen in a thin strip of gradient hues just below the ceiling. “We wanted to give maximum play to the oval plan and high sidelights of the chapel,” Yumi Tsushima, the studio’s co-founder tells Dezeen. “We wanted to use light to produce ornamentation.” Rows of wooden chairs fitted together as pews face a simple alter inside the curve of the oval-shaped building, keeping the visual emphasis on the walls.

The play of natural light and rainbow colors is reminiscent of Tokujin Yoshioka’s Rainbow Church installation, which used 500 crystal prisms to create the illusion of stained glass. Kubo Tsushima’s design is another contemporary take on stained glass, and a brilliant way of integrating natural light into the space.

But really, how awesome would it be to have a mystical, gently glowing rainbow above you as you take your vows? Just another reminder that in the end, #lovewins.

