HR Is Broken. Here’s How To Fix It

Companies typically view their employees as their most strategic asset, so it stands to reason that there should be a profession devoted to making sure they’re reaching their top potential. But in recent decades, the human resources field has been strangled by its own mandate, becoming a mere enforcement arm for company policy.

HR departments today screen job applicants and process benefits paperwork, but they’re no longer very good at getting the most out of human capital. To fix that, they need to think bigger, reimagining their roles as consultants on organizational structure. And to do that, they’ll need to utilize data much better. Here’s how to get started.

When I first began working as an HR partner in a large organization, I had one meeting each with two senior executives. The first asked me right off the bat to “be a consultant” to him, to alert him to issues I saw and prescribe solutions based on my experience. The second said the reverse. “Let me set really clear expectations,” he told me. “I don’t want you to come in here and try to be my consultant. You don’t know me, you don’t know my business, and until you do I don’t want to hear any advice from you. I will let you know if I need anything from you.”

I started meeting with the company’s directors, managers, and front-line employees—anyone who would talk to me.

Where one had essentially opened the door on a productive working relationship, the other promptly slammed it closed. So I started meeting with the company’s directors, managers, and front-line employees–anyone who would talk to me. I began to understand the challenges and opportunities within this business unit, and it helped me customize programs and initiatives in a way that minimized disruption and matched the company’s talent to its needs.

It took almost six months, but the more recalcitrant exec finally started inviting me to meetings. I realized that in order to contribute strategically to the organization, I had to embed myself within it, not just drive compliance with its policies. And in order to do that, I needed to form relationships at every level of the company over an extended period of time, person by person.

One of the main reasons HR departments in many organizations are so ineffective is that they’re laser-focused on being people-oriented. When it comes to building relationships, that’s absolutely critical. But that attitude becomes a liability when it’s taken too far. HR professionals shouldn’t overlook quantitative tools, even if they worry they’ll their very “human” profession seems too much like a science.

The reality is there are now more ways to collect and analyze valuable data about a company’s staff than ever before. And if HR departments are to live up to their potential as consulting forces, their recommendations needs to be grounded in real research, not just intuition or generic best practices. That means being able to measure the relationships between behaviors and outcomes.