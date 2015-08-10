5 Ways You Can Support #WorldLionDay

To honor the tragic death of Cecil the Lion, illegally slain in Zimbabwe last month by a Minnesota dentist, and to draw awareness to the rapidly dwindling numbers of the world’s stateliest creatures, today has been dubbed World Lion Day .

Whether you’re a lion fan, enraged at Zimbabwe for lifting its wildlife hunting ban 10 days after Cecil’s death, or simply want to be more involved in animal conservancy, here are five ways you can get involved:

1. Join the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Jeff Flocken in a Twitter live chat at 1 p.m. EST today using the hashtag #IFAWLionQ&A.

2. Watch Nat Geo today for 24 hours of big cat-themed programming, or participate in Nat Geo Wild’s Facebook live chat starting at 1 p.m. EST.

3. Sign up for a responsibly led safari with Great Plains Conservation in East Africa and Botswana, Campi Ya Kanzi in Kenya, or Wilderness Safaris in South Africa, all of which pay fees to operate inside conservancies that go toward protecting the parks and policing poaching.

4. Donate to the Big Cats Initiative from National Geographic and famed pro-conservation photographers and documentarians Dereck and Beverly Joubert.

5. Join Ricky Gervais and others who have spread the word about World Animal Protection, which works to end the abuse of wild animals used as entertainment.