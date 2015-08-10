Watch The New Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Music Video For Joanna Newsom’s “Sapokanikan”

Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography is a diverse list of films with a variety of tones and subject matters–he’s got “stoner crime comedy,” “porn drama,” “epic historical masterpiece” and “Adam Sandler movie” all covered so far. His music videography, though, is significantly less diverse. Of the eight music videos Anderson has directed, six of them are for songs by indie chanteuses like Aimee Mann and former paramour Fiona Apple. Now he’s added a ninth, and it fits the pattern of Anderson’s musical tastes.