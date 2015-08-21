Why Great CEOs Do Yoga With Their Employees

More and more, leaders are being told to step out of their corner offices and engage with their employees. But one CEO says simply hanging around the water cooler or hosting annual company parties isn’t enough to motivate employees. Instead, David Inns, CEO of GreatCall , a provider of mobile health and safety solutions, takes his employees surfing two or three evenings a week and organizes weekly Friday yoga sessions.

In addition to improving the health of his organization, engaging in fitness activities with employees had a number of benefits for Inns’s company:

Working out with employees was, for Inns, a way to create what he calls a “culture of motivation.” Getting out from behind the CEO’s desk and interacting with employees on a personal level, he says, helps to garner respect from employees and creates a culture where employees have respect for their CEO and will do what’s necessary to get the job done because they want to do their leader proud.

Dr. Jack Groppel, cofounder of the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute and an authority on the science of human performance, says executive leadership is critical to employee engagement. While the old school of thought among CEOs was to relegate physical activity to the human resources department, new research shows that CEOs who encourage physical activity by becoming involved and participating with employees has a more direct impact on employees than a bunch of HR policies to encourage fitness.

Leading by example and role-modeling the behavior, says Groppel, motivates and encourages employees to engage in physical fitness activities and has an impact on the business’s bottom line.

Encouraging employees to work out together allows them to get to know their coworkers from other departments who they may not normally interact with, improving overall communication across teams. Engaging in fitness activities with colleagues also makes work more fun, and gives employees and leadership some familiar ground to bond over.

“As a father of four and being the CEO of a large company, it really can be stressful when you feel the weight of all the responsibilities you have on you,” says Inns. He finds his stress relief riding the waves and doing the downward dog, and has found that sharing these experiences with employees has helped to reduce stress levels among his staff and provide that jolt of energy that’s needed at the end of a hard work week.