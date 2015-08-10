Adobe Is The Latest Tech Company To Overhaul Its Parental Leave Policy [UPDATED]

On the heels of Netflix’s major update to its parental leave policy , Adobe is announcing its own effort to improve the way it treats new parents on its staff.

In a blog post called “Helping Our Employees Care for Their Families,” by Adobe’s senior vice president of people and places Donna Morris, the company calls out the U.S. government’s mandates for paid leave as “currently slim to nonexistent.” That’s why this new policy will be for American staffers only. Based on its 2014 annual report, Adobe has 12,499 employees and 52% of those employees work outside the U.S.

Morris writes that while “caring for yourself and your family at home helps you be your best at work, companies must navigate the tough balance between supporting employees during major life events and meeting business goals.”

Adobe announced the following U.S. leave programs, effective November 1:

Medical Leave: Employees will receive up to 10 weeks of paid time off after surgery, childbirth, medical emergency, or illness.

Parental Leave: Primary caregivers will receive 16 weeks of paid time off, allowing new parents more time to spend bonding with their children. This benefit includes moms and dads who have become parents through childbirth, surrogacy, adoption or foster care.

Maternity Leave: Through the combination of Medical Leave (10 weeks) and Parental Leave (16 weeks), mothers who have given birth will receive up to 26 weeks of paid time off.

Family Care Leave: Employees can take up to four weeks paid time off to care for a sick family member.

For comparison, Netflix’s new parental leave policy is “unlimited,” meaning that new moms and dads can take as much (paid) time as they need during the first year following childbirth or adoption. Facebook offers 17 weeks with pay and $4,000 cash. Yahoo provides 16 weeks paid leave for new biological moms, but fathers and adoptive parents get only eight weeks. Google, Microsoft, Pinterest, and Twitter similarly offer more time to biological mothers than to new fathers or to new adoptive parents.

Morris writes:

At Adobe, we often say that our most important assets leave the building at the end of the day. Our employees are our intellectual property and our future. Now we will better support all of them, across a spectrum of age, gender and experience, with a diverse mix of family needs and situations. The investment is unquestionably worth it.

We have reached out to Adobe for more information after the announcement.