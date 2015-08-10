Report: Ad Blocking Will Cost Companies Nearly $22 Billion This Year

Do you swear by the Chrome extension AdBlock? You’re not alone. A new study outlines just how much money companies lose from the use of ad-blocking software: In 2015, ad blocking will cost companies worldwide almost $22 billion in advertising revenue, according to a report by Adobe and the anti-ad block startup PageFair .

In the past year, ad blocking increased by 41% across the world–an indicator that people are increasingly turning to the software to rid their browsing experience of pesky advertisements. Social media and gaming sites are some of the websites most affected by the heightened use of ad blocking.

“What’s causing grave concern for broadcasters and advertisers is video advertising, which is some of their most valuable content, is starting to be blocked,” Campbell Foster, director of product marketing at Adobe, told the New York Times.

Nearly 200 million people globally use some form of ad-blocking software, 45 million of whom are in the U.S. alone. At the moment, the majority of users employ ad blocking on their computers, since most plugins are not yet available for browsers on mobile devices.

PageFair, which produced the report, helps companies salvage some of the money they lose to ad-blocking software.

[via New York Times]