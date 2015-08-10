Watch Soccer Legend Eric Cantona (Kind Of) Swim The English Channel For Kronenbourg Beer

The English and French have a long, complicated relationship and French brewer Kronenbourg 1664 decided to tap it in impressively absurd fashion for a new campaign.

Earlier this summer, former Manchester United soccer star Eric Cantona announced he would swim across the English Channel if 10,000 Brits agreed the French beer was the best tasting brew in the world. The votes were tallied and the soccer legend kept his word … sort of.

In the spots by agency Ogilvy & Mather London, we see how the term “swim” can be interpreted differently, depending on your perspective, but the charming absurdity–the nun, the keyboard player, the yacht band–from director Ivan Zacharias should make up for anyone feeling cheated.