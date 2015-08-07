Vice Media Writers Vote To Unionize

In a surprise move on a summer Friday, writers at Vice Media have voted to unionize . The Wall Street Journal reports that Vice’s writers will be joining the Writer’s Guild of America, East (WGA), and that sources say Vice is prepared to recognize the union.

The move follows recent writer unionizations at both Gawker Media, Salon, and the American iteration of The Guardian.

In a statement emailed to Fast Company, CEO Shane Smith said “I’m so proud of all my perfect diamonds here at VICE. Every single day your ideas and work continue to blow me away. I am proud to support all of you–and as an old grey-haired man all I want is for my beautiful VICE family to be happy–those writers who voted to unionize and those who did not. I love you all, and together we will conquer the world.”

[Via the Wall Street Journal]