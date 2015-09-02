How Do I Manage Someone Who Is Good At His Job But Arrogant?

Finding someone who is a really good at her job might seem like a manager’s dream, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare when that employee becomes arrogant.

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a manager figure out how to keep an employee’s ego in check.

Hello, One of the people on my team has an excellent performance record. And he knows it. His behavior, because of being recognized by everyone in the company, is beginning to cause problems. He’s becoming arrogant, not obeying me (I’m his boss), co-opting others to impose his will. But the company does not see that side of him, so sometimes I look like the bad guy. What do I do with an employee who is so good it’s making him bad?

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

I can understand how frustrating this might be, because his performance record says he is excellent—but you’re in a position to see a very different story. Ideally, performance reviews should reflect not only an employee’s work results but also his behavior toward others—emotional maturity and intelligence, ability to function well on a team. That concept may be a good way to open the subject of this employee’s bad behavior with those in the company who think he’s terrific.

For starters, it may help you to remember that those who display arrogance are usually doing so as a way of camouflaging their deep insecurities. Here are some concrete steps you can take:

Attitude Is Part Of Performance

Sit down with him immediately and explain that even though his work results are excellent, his interactions with other people are unacceptable, and that distinction will begin to influence performance reviews and other measures of success on the job. Talk about the difference between arrogance and self-confident assertiveness, and explain that arrogance and insubordination are extremely damaging to careers.

Let him know what behavior is not acceptable. Be specific in your descriptions of which behaviors and actions must stop. Be sure you have examples of his past behavior (especially toward you). Make sure he listens, and let him know that you will be monitoring his behavior.