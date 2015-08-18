My Direct Report Doesn’t Respect Me–What Should I Do?

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

You might assume that once you get promoted to a management position, respect from your employees will come automatically. But just because some people recognize your leadership skills and knowledge doesn’t mean everyone will.

This week, leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader manage a direct report who is giving off some disrespectful vibes.

Hi, I’m in a midlevel position at my company and I have one direct report. I hired this person and we work closely together, and he’s really good at his job. The problem is I don’t think he respects me at all. He doesn’t do or say anything that’s blatantly out of line, but it’s a general feeling I get from most of our interactions. I feel like he thinks he’s smarter than me or that he could do my job better than me. I’m not threatened by him (I know I’m great at my job and I think I’m a good manager), but I don’t know how to confront him about this since maybe it’s just a feeling I have from his tone and general vibe. Any advice?

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

All of us have experienced the feeling of being disrespected. And when disrespect is present, it can be difficult to move forward. Disrespect does not have to be blatant; it can be a snide remark offered as a joke, eyes rolled, an unwarranted remark, or even just being ignored. Whatever form it takes, it is not something you should have to put up with.

Sometimes we try to ignore something negative, hoping it will go away or improve on its own. But respect is an integral part of any work environment. It’s almost impossible for individuals or teams to be effective without it.

So as you move forward, here are a few things to think about:

Your own state of mind. This might be a sensitive topic, but because I don’t know and I don’t have all the details, I have to ask. Are you coming to work feeling insecure? Is it possible that you’re giving off vibes that allow for such behavior? Relationships are by definition a two-way street, and in any kind of relationship issue, it’s always a good idea to ask yourself whether you might unconsciously be inviting or even contributing to the other person’s behavior.