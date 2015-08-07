Why Are Apple Shares Down So Much?

Even though Apple is a dominant force in the market, the price of its shares have been down lately. Executive Editor Noah Robischon sat down with Senior Writer Austin Carr to get to the bottom of the reason why this may be. The likely culprit might be Apple Music, with their less than stellar onboarding experience or possibly the Apple Watch, which has faced a lot of criticism. What do you believe is the reason Apple shares are down so low? Tell us at #29thFloor.
