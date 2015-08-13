How The Truth Campaign Plans To End Youth Smoking Once And For All

It’s been credited with lowering the teen smoking rate from 23% just 15 years ago, to just 8% today. Its stunt-style ads, in which body bags were piled outside a tobacco company’s headquarters and a smoking-scarred cowboy serenaded onlookers with an electrolarynx-assisted voice, grabbed people’s attention like no other anti-tobacco PSAs ever had. The Legacy Foundation’s Truth campaign, originally by agencies Arnold Worldwide and Crispin Porter & Bogusky changed the framework and tone for communicating with smokers and aspiring smokers: this wasn’t your mom, dad or teacher wagging a finger at you for lighting up, instead it aimed to be a cool kid there to clue you in on a diabolical conspiracy.

Now The Legacy Foundation is taking the name of its most famous work and rebranding the entire organization as the Truth Initiative. And even though youth smoking levels are way down, CEO Robin Koval says this is not the time to rest on the laurels of past victories, and the group is determined to use more than just a few clever ads to continue help end the tobacco industry.

The latest ad, which will run during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards

A quick history lesson: The Legacy Foundation was born out of The 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between the state Attorneys General of 46 states, five U.S. territories, the District of Columbia and the five largest tobacco companies in America regarding the advertising, marketing and promotion of tobacco products. In addition to requiring the tobacco industry to pay the settling states billions annually for the indefinite future, setting standards and restrictions on the sale and marketing of cigarettes, it also set aside $1.55 billion to fund the American Legacy Foundation’s ad campaign. The first Truth campaign was so good, Philip Morris USA actually threatened to stop its funding until a Delaware court intervened.

Koval says it’s time to tie the organization’s advertising efforts together with its broader anti-smoking efforts. When Truth first launched in 2000, there was no Facebook and Twitter, and she says the feeling was that it was a good idea to keep the parent organization in the background. “Today people do want to know who is behind the messages they see in media, so we felt we should be aligned with that,” says Koval. “The Truth campaign is very famous but no one really knew who was behind it. We’re incredibly proud of that work but it’s not the only thing we do. We have a research and policy institute called the Schroeder Institute, we have a very robust evaluation science and research group, we have another group that does community engagement and youth activism. So there was an opportunity to create more visibility and clarity for the organization to make sure that although we’ve had all this success with the Truth campaign, we have a platform to tell people, ‘Hey, this battle’s not won yet, there’s still a lot of work to be done.’”

Now that the youth smoking rate is down to 8%, you might think “Single digits, mission accomplished, non?” No. Koval says in order to fight complacency, the organization is trying to tap the social power of the 92% of kids who don’t smoke cigarettes to get youth smoking down to zero. “Our big opportunity is that huge group who can influence their peers and get them to know the Truth message, versus the $9 billion a year the tobacco industry is still spending to recruit their 1,200 “replacement” smokers to make up for that many who die every day.

Last September, the organization and agency 72andSunny launched the “Finishers” campaign, aimed at inspiring young people to end the smoking “epidemic” for good. Koval says positioning that goal as something young people can have a very real impact on really resonates. “We know this generation wants to, and feels that they can, create change in the world,” says Koval. “There are so many tough problems in the world, some of which are long-term challenges, but this is one that if this generation gets very involved, they can solve it. From our research we know young people get incredibly excited about that.”

New TV ads with that familiar Truth attitude are still part of the plan, but Koval says that more important is creating information and content that can be shared. “We know when we put these messages out there to kids that the tobacco industry is trying to recruit them, kids really take it seriously,” says Koval. “So our job is to give them this info and make sure they have the tools to share it.”