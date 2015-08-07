Hackers Who Stole U.S. Government Employee Data Reportedly Breached American Airlines

The same hackers who stole the records of 22 million Americans , including security clearance applications, also reportedly hacked into American Airlines. According to Bloomberg , both the airline and travel reservation firm Sabre appear to have been the subject of recent breaches.

Sabre confirmed the breach; American Airlines, however, says it is investigating whether hackers actually gained access to its computers. Coupled with last week’s alleged attack on United Airlines from the same group, these incidents could be a huge blow to the travel industry–especially given that the airlines in question are the two largest in the world.

Sabre’s servers contain millions of records on flight plans, hotel stays, car rentals, and other travel information.

Bloomberg cites “people familiar with investigations of the hack” who say these incidents are linked to hacks that targeted the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and health insurance company Anthem.

[via Bloomberg]