4 Types Of Useless Phrases You Need To Eliminate From Your Emails

No matter how much it stresses you out , you likely can’t do your job without email—at least some of the time.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center discovered that six in 10 (61%) of American workers claimed that email is “very important” to doing their job as opposed to just one in three workers (35%) who said they rely on their landline to do their work, and even fewer (24%) on their mobile phones. Email even beats use of the Internet, which just over half (54%) ranked as important, as well as social media, which only 4% of those surveyed said was a necessary tool for their jobs.

Despite the fact that it’s critical to doing our jobs—and over 100 billion emails are sent and received daily–we don’t seem to be very good at it. Forget getting to inbox zero; we have trouble communicating even the most basic things.

Mastering the fine art of getting to the point is crucial when you consider that in 2014, 66% of emails were opened on a smartphone or tablet first. And following the five W’s (who, what, where, when, why) template will ensure you include the information that will elicit a response.

Another way to invite replies and communicate more effectively is to ditch the following lame, overused, and meaningless words and phrases altogether. Starting with your next email.

When you say, “please be advised,” “enclosed please find,” “for your consideration,” or “sincerely yours,” you are not only unnecessarily formal, you border on archaic.

We are all for being polite and professional, but let’s face it: No one actually writes a business letter or memorandum on paper anymore. Using such phrases harkens back to an era of secretaries “taking a letter,” which was long before email unbuttoned written communication.