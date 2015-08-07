Least Creative Thing Of The Day: Universal’s Anti-Piracy Ads Are Eye-Gougingly Crazy

Something has got to be done about the ease, and lack of soul-searching, with which people steal music. But this just is not it at all.

Recently, Saatchi & Saatchi Sao Paulo designed a series of baroque ads for Universal Music that look like props from the Hostel film franchise (or possibly Bite.) Each image depicts the butchered appendages of rock stars–you can tell because piercings! You know, because only rock stars have piercings?–accompanied by the no-nonsense caption “Stop Destroying the Band You Like: Say No to Music Piracy.” That’s right, if you download an album illegally, you are literally killing your idols, and in a particularly unpleasant manner at that.

If the target audience of the music industry is teenagers–and a large percentage of it is–then much of that audience was born after Napster was already a thing. Paying for music is an option now, for better or worse. Trying to guilt young people into pretending the digital revolution didn’t happen is going to take a more appealing tactic than horrorcore–ironically, the method with which Insane Clown Posse once sold records. Severed eyeballs don’t exactly appeal to severed consciences.

H/t to Boing Boing