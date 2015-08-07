advertisement
Watch Elle Fanning’s Oscar-Ready Turn As a Trans Teen In The “About Ray” Trailer

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
Vanity Fair is cornering the market on transgender debuts this summer. First, it broke the Internet anew with Buzz Bissinger’s in-depth profile of Caitlyn Jenner, accompanied, of course, by the first pictures of her, post-transition. Now, the magazine’s digital arm has premiered the trailer for the forthcoming film, About Ray, in which Elle Fanning plays a trans teen.

Following in the gender-fluid footsteps of Felicity Huffman in Transamerica and Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent, Fanning plays a young girl named Ramona who assumes her true identity as a boy named Ray. “Why can’t she just be a lesbian?” the character’s grandmother, Susan Sarandon asks in one scene, representing a portion of traditional progressives’ response to the trans civil rights movement. “Because she’s not a lesbian, she’s a boy,” her daughter, played by Naomi Watts, fires back.

Although there is a part in the trailer where the words “in transition” flash across the screen and the letters “trans” are highlighted, the film appears to be a more compassionate than cutesy take on an important, albeit controversial part of the current national dialogue.

Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments below.

