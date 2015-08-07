Amazon Competitor Jet.com Under Fire From Major Retailers Over Site Links

Retail giants like Macy’s and Walmart are not happy with e-commerce site Jet.com, the Amazon competitor that launched two weeks ago with “club price savings.” More than 100 brands have had links to their site taken down from Jet’s affiliate section, after alleging that the site did not have permission to list them.

Under its “Jet Anywhere” tab, Jet links to a multitude of other retailers and brands, offering cash back to its customers if they make purchases on the sites using those links. Customers can then use that money, called JetCash, to buy items on Jet.com.

“Jet has relationships with some great stores on Jet Anywhere,” the site reads. “But there are also stores listed where Jet has no relationship and we are simply committed to offering you JetCash.”

In other words, many of the companies had not consented to having their links posted on Jet.com–and were in fact unaware of it, according to the Wall Street Journal. For competing brands like Amazon, allowing Jet to feature their links only drives further traffic to Jet (because customers return to Jet to spend the loyalty points they earned by shopping elsewhere), which explains why so many brands have asked to be removed from Jet’s index. Some retailers, however, said they would allow their links to be listed once they hammered out a deal with Jet, while others were surprised but pleased to receive extra business with little effort.

Over 70 companies have demanded that links to their brands be removed: The aforementioned Macy’s, Walmart, and Amazon are joined by other large retailers like Gap, Walgreens, Williams-Sonoma, and Target.

Jet made its debut on July 21, after months of beta testing. The company offers prices even lower than that of Amazon, for a membership rate of $50 per year.

[via Wall Street Journal]