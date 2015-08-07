GE Wants to Give Industrial Machines Their Own Social Network With Predix Cloud

An airplane’s “black box” flight data recorder helps investigators understand how a crash happened. But with ubiquitous sensors and the ability to analyze petabytes of data online, technology could some day predict how future crashes will happen, and how to prevent them. “I don’t want to promise that we will build it…but it is definitely possible,” says Harel Kodesh, manager of GE’s Predix cloud-computing service.

Predix Cloud is designed to serve the industrial Internet–machines talking to each other to monitor and improve the efficiency of planes, trains, oil wells, wind farms, or medical equipment. GE has been running Predix in-house with its own machinery for about a year. This week, GE announced plans to offer a cloud-based version of Predix to anyone–even makers of competing industrial equipment such as Siemens–starting in 2016.

Industrial machines started carrying sensors and spitting out data years ago, says Kodesh, but the processing of that data was very low-tech. “The way to deal with this was with a pickup truck,” he says. “To drive around and write down LCD numbers and go back and put them in an Excel spreadsheet.”

Only in the past few years have technologies emerged that can manage and analyze this data en masse. One of them is Apache Hadoop–open-source software that can link and coordinate thousands of computers to store and analyze data with what Kodesh calls “pretty much unlimited computing power.” Another is the rapid advance in machine learning–algorithms that allow a computer to discern patterns from a swarm of data and eventually make predictions for what will happen next.

Ganesh Bell, who heads up software and analytics for GE’s Power & Water division, likens the advances in digital modeling to the progress of racing video games. In the 1980s, the cars were lumbering blocks of pixels. Today, advanced games exactly model how specific cars act in the real world.

GE has essentially built a video game for wind farms. Its PowerUp system, running on Predix, consists of “digital twins” for each real wind turbine in the field. Data from the actual turbines is fed into the model, allowing Predix to figure out how they might run better. Sometimes the solutions are unintuitive, such as running the upstream turbines less efficiently so that the downstream turbines catch more wind and the farm can generate more power overall. Tricks like that have allowed GE to get up to 5% more electricity from the same facility.

Predix also extends to carbon-burning technology, says Bell, like GE’s gas turbines. “We’ve been collecting data on our turbines for years. Now we have the technology to process it,” he says. “We estimate that just in GE’s fleet, we reduced fuel consumption on gas-fired plants by $5 billion per year.”