What Netflix’s Amazing New Unlimited Parental Leave Policy Really Means

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Netflix just announced their new policy of allowing unlimited parental leave for their employees. This is considerable for many reasons. Find out how the United States historically compares with other countries in terms of providing parental benefits. Is it good business practice to offer unlimited parental leave? Do you think more companies will adapt this policy in the future? Watch the video, then let us know on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #29thFloor.

